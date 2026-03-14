This Cheap Harbor Freight Gadgets Turns Your Phone Into An OBDII Code Reader

It's never a good time when one or more dashboard lights decide to turn on. While some dashboard lights are more common and easier to explain, others require a bit more insight to figure out what's going on beneath the surface. This is done with a designated code reader, or with a phone and a budget-friendly attachment like the unit available at Harbor Freight. The MRBT smart mobile device OBD2 code reader from Maddox plugs into a vehicle's diagnostics port and utilizes Bluetooth technology to communicate with one's mobile device. Through the Repair Solutions 2 app, it tells you which codes are being thrown behind the illuminated dash lights.

In addition to this, the app has access to technical service bulletins, recalls, and OEM campaigns, The unit is compatible with vehicle model years between 1996 and the present day, and can collect and graph live vehicle data, among other features. The aforementioned Repair Solutions 2 app can be downloaded on both Apple and Android mobile devices. Also, this device retails at Harbor Freight for $54.99, which is significantly cheaper than most other code readers available through the store.

At the time of publication, there aren't any Harbor Freight reviews to speak of for this unit — good, bad, or otherwise — nor are there many floating around elsewhere online. But if the lack of user opinion has you turning away, you can at least look to other Maddox offerings for guidance on the brand's quality, or a code-reading alternative.