What Gold-Plated HDMI Cables Actually Do – And What They Don't

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Most might not realize that there's a lot of nuance to selecting an HDMI cable. There are different types, whether you're hooking up a TV or monitor or connecting a cool HDMI gadget most don't know about, and they can be comprised of different materials. For example, there's some buzz (and misconceptions) surrounding gold HDMI cables, which are those that feature gold plating on their connectors. Gold plating makes the connectors less susceptible to corrosion and provides them increased oxidation resistance, meaning you're theoretically likely to get more use time from them as they're less prone to these forms of damage.

As far as benefits, this is pretty much it. The fact of the matter is, besides some minor durability increase on the connectors themselves, gold-plated HDMI cables don't have much more to offer the majority of users. Contrary to popular belief, they don't provide clearer or smoother picture, sound isn't improved, and data transfer isn't more efficient. Their connectors are just a bit more durable.

All of that is to say that gold plating on HDMI cables isn't essential for most users. In fact, the presence of other materials should be more important for the more tangible improvements they bring.