This Cheap USB Gadget Might Eliminate The Need For Lugging Around A Laptop
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There is no doubting the convenience of laptops; these portable computers have enabled many of us to take our digital lives on the road. However, despite their portability, there are still occasions when lugging about a laptop can seem like a chore. Today, this isn't such a problem, as most of us already carry a powerful computer about in our pockets or bags. And although smartphones aren't always as versatile as a laptop, they're more than capable of handling many of our everyday digital tasks.
But they aren't perfect. Part of the limitation of using these devices comes down to how we interact with them. Answering a quick email is simple enough, but try typing out a 20-page report and you'll soon wish you'd brought your laptop along. Then there's file handling, plugging in external storage, or working with peripherals like a mouse to consider. It's little inconveniences like this that often push people to carry a laptop even when the tasks it's needed for aren't that demanding.
This is where a small, cheap USB accessory can make a big difference. The JSAUX USB-C to USB-OTG Adapter allows smartphones and tablets to connect with standard USB peripherals like keyboards, mice, and flash drives. The device works by enabling a feature known as USB On-The-Go (USB OTG). Basically, while it won't turn a smartphone into a full-blown laptop replacement, it will significantly expand what it can do.
How USB OTG can turn your phone into a pocket workstation
Devices like the JSAUX USB adapter might not turn your phone into a fully functional laptop, but they do have two attributes that can still make them a worthwhile purchase. The first is versatility. With the right adapter, a smartphone or tablet can connect directly with a range of USB accessories more frequently associated with a computer. This includes keyboards, mice, flash drives, printers, and wired game controllers. The second advantage is the cost. At the time of writing, the JSAUX USB-OTG adapter is available on Amazon for $8.99. If that doesn't sound like a bargain already, it's worth noting that this price is for a pack of two adapters.
USB OTG enables a mobile device to act as a USB host. This means it can communicate directly with peripherals rather than simply using the USB port for charging. In fact, the USB-C port on a smartphone can host various devices. A phone paired with a compact keyboard and mouse can make writing or editing far more practical than a touchscreen. It can also provide quick access to additional storage for moving or backing up files, making it unnecessary to lug a laptop about.