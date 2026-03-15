One Of The US' Most Powerful Supercomputers Is No Longer Operating

Any computer you own today will probably die an unremarkable death in either a closet or a landfill. But supercomputers are a lot more expensive and tend to go out with a bit more ceremony. Take Sierra, for example. This supercomputer, which once ranked as the second-fastest on the planet, was shut down in October 2025 and subsequently ripped apart at a government lab in California.

Supercomputers are essentially thousands of processors and graphics chips all working in concert inside racks resembling tall cabinets lined up in rows. Sierra had 240 of those racks, with a footprint of approximately 7,000 square feet. Powering it all were a bunch of Power9 CPUs and Nvidia's Volta V100 GPUs, which at peak output could reach 94.64 petaflops. Before disassembly, the Sierra lived at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where it spent roughly seven years running classified nuclear simulations for the National Nuclear Security Administration, the agency responsible for maintaining America's nuclear missiles.

When it debuted in 2018, it was number three on the TOP500 list — the ranking system for the world's most powerful supercomputers. And in its prime, Sierra was quite the hotshot — the same year, it climbed to the second place. The top spot was held by a machine called Summit over at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Both supercomputers earned HPCwire's Top Supercomputing Achievement award that year, and together they pretty much represented the pinnacle of American high-performance computing. Of course, nothing stays at the top forever. By the time the government decided to pull the plug, Sierra had dropped to 23rd in the global rankings. All in all, the US reportedly spent at least $325 million on Sierra and Summit combined.