Not Lowe's: This Is JD Power's Most Satisfying Place To Buy Home Appliances

It's safe to assume that brand name tops the list for many people in the market for a new refrigerator, stove, or washing machine. If, however, you're struggling to decide on the brand, consumer ratings companies like JD Power may prove an invaluable source of information, as they regularly assemble lists for categories like brand reliability and, of course, customer satisfaction.

JD Power's 2025 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study confirms that many of the major home appliance manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, and GE, are indeed the best currently available in the market. JD Power's data doesn't stop there, though, and reading the study report all the way through reveals that it also offers some welcome insight into which appliance retailer offers the most satisfying experience for buyers.

Despite what you might expect, Lowe's did not earn the top spot in that sector of the study. Rather, that honor went to one of the big box home improvement chain's primary competitors, The Home Depot. The retailer claimed top spot with a customer satisfaction score of 700 points out of 1,000. According to JD Power, those numbers are based on 15,884 evaluations collected from consumers who purchased a new appliance over 12 months between 2024 and 2025. Per the outlet, the place of purchase was one of 12 different categories included in the survey.