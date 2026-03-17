Not Lowe's: This Is JD Power's Most Satisfying Place To Buy Home Appliances
It's safe to assume that brand name tops the list for many people in the market for a new refrigerator, stove, or washing machine. If, however, you're struggling to decide on the brand, consumer ratings companies like JD Power may prove an invaluable source of information, as they regularly assemble lists for categories like brand reliability and, of course, customer satisfaction.
JD Power's 2025 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study confirms that many of the major home appliance manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, and GE, are indeed the best currently available in the market. JD Power's data doesn't stop there, though, and reading the study report all the way through reveals that it also offers some welcome insight into which appliance retailer offers the most satisfying experience for buyers.
Despite what you might expect, Lowe's did not earn the top spot in that sector of the study. Rather, that honor went to one of the big box home improvement chain's primary competitors, The Home Depot. The retailer claimed top spot with a customer satisfaction score of 700 points out of 1,000. According to JD Power, those numbers are based on 15,884 evaluations collected from consumers who purchased a new appliance over 12 months between 2024 and 2025. Per the outlet, the place of purchase was one of 12 different categories included in the survey.
Lowe's didn't make the Top 3 in JD Power's appliance study
If you're a Lowe's fan and wondering how it performed in JD Power's study, you might be disappointed to learn that the outfit wasn't even in the top 3 most satisfying retailers. After The Home Depot, survey respondents also claimed that Best Buy left them feeling better than most after their new appliance purchase, with the national electronics chain coming in second with a score of 689 out of 1,000.
For the record, that Best Buy score was just above the segment average of 683, with The Home Depot and Best Buy serving as the only two major retailers that performed better than average. Third place went to Menards, with the family-owned Midwest staple earning a just below average score of 674 out of 1,000. As for Lowe's, the retailer at least managed to place in the top 5, ultimately slotting into fourth place with a score of 673 points out of 1,000.
Costco is next up on the list, with the popular wholesale chain scoring 657 points. Occupying the final spot on JD Power's customer satisfaction study is P.C. Richard & Son. It looks to be the smallest national chain on the list, though the company has been around in some capacity for more than 100 years. Its customer satisfaction numbers are pretty respectable too, with the retailer's 614 points allowing it to claim sixth in JD Power's 2025 study.