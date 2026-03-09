$38B Toyota Deal Proposed After Massive Pressure From Activist Investors

Big privatization deals tend to go pretty smoothly in Japan. The minority shareholders grumble a bit initially, maybe even push back a little, but ultimately they have to accept whatever's put on the table by the larger companies. But Toyota has just learnt the hard way that this dynamic could be changing.

The Japanese automaking giant has essentially been strong-armed by Elliott Investment Management, one of the largest activist funds in the world, into paying 20,600 yen per share in its attempt to take Toyota Industries private. Toyota Industries is the company behind Toyota-branded products like jet looms and forklifts, and is actually the world's largest manufacturer of the latter. This deal would take Toyota Industries' valuation up to roughly $37.8 billion.

But how did this happen? To understand that, we'll have to go back to June 2025. That's when the Toyota group first proposed buying out Toyota Industries at 16,300 yen a share. Minority shareholders were not happy about the deal, and some overseas investors even went so far as to take the matter directly to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as Reuters reported. That's when Elliott stepped in and started buying shares. As of the filing on March 2, it had built up a 7.7% stake worth around $3 billion.

Elliott didn't just buy shares; it also ran an aggressive campaign, releasing its own plan for Toyota Industries that painted a future where the company's shares could hit more than 40,000 yen a share. Toyota tried to hold the line: In January, it raised the offer to 18,800 yen, later claiming that it was the "best possible price." But that wasn't enough, and it later had to increase the offer by another 9.6%, a price to which Elliott finally agreed.