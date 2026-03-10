Harbor Freight's $45 Handheld Gadget Makes Cleaning Car Interiors A Breeze
It's a simple fact of life that pretty much nobody enjoys cleaning up. It is, however, every bit as certain that those messes will still happen. Even worse, when it's in your car, truck, or SUV, the task of tidying up can be even more of a headache thanks to the all manner of creases, crevices, and other hard-to-reach areas for dirt and grime to hide.
There are several manufacturers who make handheld vacuums specifically for cleaning and detailing vehicle interiors. Not all of those vacs are created equal, though; some of them are also notably pricier than others. If you're not looking to spend too much money on a vacuum that is small and versatile enough for cleaning and detailing car interiors, you might want to have a look at the options available from Harbor Freight Tools; the family-owned hardware store chain has a few budget-friendly options currently in-stock.
That includes a handheld wet-dry vac from Hercules that Harbor Freight is selling for just $44.99. The device is part of Hercules' rechargeable 20V Lithium-Ion battery family, though it is worth noting that neither a battery nor charger is included in the sticker price. The 1/2 gallon capacity vacuum does, however, come with a washable HEPA-rated wet-dry filter, and it can be used to clean with either the front nozzle or with a connectable hose. At just over 4 pounds in weight and a length of 18-¼ inches, it should be relatively easy to move around your car to boot.
What users are saying about the Hercules wet-dry vac
Naturally, there are other factors to consider besides sticker price if you are in the market for a new car cleaning vacuum. While Hercules has a solid-enough reputation among the major power tool manufacturers, the word on the street might be a more important factor for folks interested in the brand's 20V Handheld Wet-Dry Vacuum. If the consumer view matters to you, you'll be pleased that the cleaner is fairly well-rated by actual consumers, and currently boasts a rating of 4.6-stars out of 5 on its Harbor Freight Tools product page.
At time of writing, 309 of the device's 346 reviews are 4 stars or higher, with an additional 20 users rating it at 3 stars. As for what customers like about the Hercules vac, many praise it for the amount of power and suction it delivers in such a compact package, with some claiming it exceeded their expectations and even far outperformed several other handheld vacuums. Several users specifically note it's a great device for car interiors, and even excelled at removing pet hair from their vehicle. However, the range of uses described in reviews covers everything from dirty garages to worksites to home carpeting. Some YouTube reviewers also praise the device for many of the same reasons.
However, even some of the vacuum's positive reviews bemoan the fact that Hercules has yet to develop alternate cleaning heads for the hose feature. Others also voice frustration that it does not come with a battery or charger, with some noting the battery life is too brief, and that the overall design may be too cumbersome for some.