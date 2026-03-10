Harbor Freight's $45 Handheld Gadget Makes Cleaning Car Interiors A Breeze

It's a simple fact of life that pretty much nobody enjoys cleaning up. It is, however, every bit as certain that those messes will still happen. Even worse, when it's in your car, truck, or SUV, the task of tidying up can be even more of a headache thanks to the all manner of creases, crevices, and other hard-to-reach areas for dirt and grime to hide.

There are several manufacturers who make handheld vacuums specifically for cleaning and detailing vehicle interiors. Not all of those vacs are created equal, though; some of them are also notably pricier than others. If you're not looking to spend too much money on a vacuum that is small and versatile enough for cleaning and detailing car interiors, you might want to have a look at the options available from Harbor Freight Tools; the family-owned hardware store chain has a few budget-friendly options currently in-stock.

That includes a handheld wet-dry vac from Hercules that Harbor Freight is selling for just $44.99. The device is part of Hercules' rechargeable 20V Lithium-Ion battery family, though it is worth noting that neither a battery nor charger is included in the sticker price. The 1/2 gallon capacity vacuum does, however, come with a washable HEPA-rated wet-dry filter, and it can be used to clean with either the front nozzle or with a connectable hose. At just over 4 pounds in weight and a length of 18-¼ inches, it should be relatively easy to move around your car to boot.