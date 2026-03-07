Does A Torpedo Have To Hit A Ship To Sink It?

Torpedoes have been a part of naval combat since the 16th century. The idea is pretty simple; a ship, aircraft, or submarine launches an explosive-filled projectile that travels underwater to the target where it then detonates and sinks the ship.

The United States Navy notes about torpedo development during the opening years of World War I: "Before the modifications, torpedoes would have to strike a direct hit to explode, but the improved detonators could explode from any direction or even a glancing blow to a hull."

How a torpedo functions and does damage in the 20th and 21st centuries is more high-tech than lining up a shot and hoping it hits. Contrary to what seems evident on the surface (pun intended), a torpedo does not have to hit the target to do damage or sink a ship. In fact, aiming directly for a "hit" is not standard practice, as most modern torpedoes use a proximity fuze that allows the torpedo to detect a target.