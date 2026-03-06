Cries To 'Cancel ChatGPT' Grow Over Recent Department Of Defense Deal

Silicon Valley has a complicated history with the United States Department of Defense, often preferring not to boast about deals it strikes. But under President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, those arrangements are changing drastically. AI continues to be the biggest buzzword of the 2020s, and Uncle Sam wants some of big tech's robotic smarts for itself. To that end, the Pentagon has been pursuing deals with some of the biggest players in the AI space — culminating last week in a major defense contract with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. Many watched with concern as Hegseth attempted to extract ethical concessions from competing companies, and with a deal now struck, worry that OpenAI's capabilities might be used in warfare or to surveil citizens has boiled over.

Backlash is now growing against the former nonprofit, with users around the world expressing outrage at the potential for AI misuse in a military or intelligence context. A growing movement is now calling for a boycott against OpenAI products like ChatGPT, and an organization called QuitGPT is planning a protest at OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters. Dissenters point to the Pentagon's insistence on using AI "for all lawful purposes," as a Pentagon official told Axios, and its refusal to ban the collection of citizens' information.

OpenAI chief Sam Altman admitted in a March 2 post on X that the deal looked "sloppy and opportunistic," and claimed his company intends to revise its contract with Uncle Sam to include protections against surveillance, including the use of non-private data. He also added that the DoD had confirmed that agencies like the NSA would not have access to OpenAI's services without changes to the contract.