New CA Law Requires Age Verification For All Computers – Windows, MacOS, And More

The internet can be a dangerous place, and governments have been trying to control its harmful effects on youngsters for years now. But so far, they've mostly targeted individual websites and apps. Back in 2023, one bill tried to force social media companies to add age verification at the federal level. Now, the state of California is taking a different approach by casting an even wider net, pushing the requirement way down to the operating system itself. That push comes via Assembly Bill 1043, also known as the Digital Age Assurance Act. It was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2025 and goes into effect on January 1, 2027.

The basic requirement is that every operating system in the state will need to collect age information from users during the account setup process. That data then gets sorted into one of four age brackets – under 13, 13 to under 16, 16 to under 18, and 18 or older. This is then made available to app developers through a real-time API. Developers are required to request that signal when their app gets downloaded or launched. Once a developer receives that, they're legally considered to have "actual knowledge" of the user's age range. That shifts the responsibility for serving age-appropriate content directly onto them.

No operating system is spared from the bill as these requirements will span Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and yes, even Linux distributions. Should any party choose not to follow the rules, the penalties will not be mild. Negligent violations can cost up to $2,500 per affected child, and intentional ones would go up to $7,500. Enforcement will be handled by the California Attorney General.