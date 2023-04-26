Lawmakers Want To Force Social Media Companies To Add Age Verification

A recently proposed bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aims to protect minors using social media platforms by imposing stricter age restrictions and giving parents more control over their children's online activities. The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, championed by senators from both political parties, has sparked a debate around the balance between privacy, parental control, and children's online safety.

Under the proposed legislation, parental consent would be required for anyone under 18 to use social media, with a minimum age of 13 set for platform access. Many social media platforms already set this restriction in their terms, but enforcing it has been tricky.

The bill also seeks to restrict social media platforms from using algorithms to suggest content to minors. Furthermore, it proposes creating a pilot program for a new age-verification credential system that could be used to register on social media platforms.

Advocates argue that a national approach is necessary, considering that state-level initiatives to protect children online have been met with mixed reactions. For example, a Utah law will soon require parental consent for anyone under 18 to use social media, and it may force social media companies to allow parents access to their children's private messages.