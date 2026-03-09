5 Handy Fireball Tool Finds To Upgrade Your Garage

Fireball Tool is perhaps not a well-known brand to the average consumer, as it is not typically listed among the market's major tool manufacturers. However, there is no doubt that quite a few welders, fabricators, and metal workers worldwide are well-acquainted with the Fireball name, as the company, based in Spokane, Washington, has developed a solid reputation for making and selling tough, pro-grade tools.

At present, the company's website is full of just such devices, which vary dramatically in design, purpose, and price. While the Average Joe may not find much use for professional-level welding fixtures, Fireball Tool does carry a few items that could prove useful to almost any DIYer. That is particularly true of folks who spend their spare time tinkering away on various projects in their home garage.

If you count yourself in the latter group, you're likely on the hunt for tools and gadgets to elevate your garage setup. Should that hunt take you to the online outlet of Fireball Tools, a little digging may be required to find garage gear fit for the everyman, but the dig may prove worth it, as the outfit carries a few items that should come in handy to any full or part-time garage head. Here are a few we feel are worth a look.