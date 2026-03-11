The Best 65-Inch TV You Can Buy For Under $1,000, According To Consumer Reports

The TV's OLED display technology is a huge part of why Consumer Reports ranked it so highly. Widely considered to be the the best display technology for TVs, OLED panels use self-illuminating pixels that give you deeper blacks and higher contrast than any other panel type. This particular Samsung TV has a 4K panel with support for HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for both sports and gaming.

Beyond those image specs, the model comes with four HDMI inputs, support for Dolby Atmos audio, built-in 20-watt speakers, and Energy Star certification to boot. Behind the panel, Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor uses multiple neural networks to upscale lower-resolution content to 4K. The processor also adjusts sound output based on scene analysis and room acoustics for clearer dialogue and more balanced audio.

It's more than just Consumer Reports that's happy with the TV. On Best Buy, the TV sits at 4.8 out of 5 stars based on more than 850 reviews. Customers love the picture clarity, color accuracy, and the sheer brightness of the OLED technology. While some have run into occasional issues with the smart operating system, that's less a problem with the TV itself and more an issue with Samsung Tizen overall.