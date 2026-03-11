The Best 65-Inch TV You Can Buy For Under $1,000, According To Consumer Reports
A premium 65-inch television under the $1,000 threshold... can it possibly be real? Your gut might be telling you no, but according to Consumer Reports, there's at least one clear choice out there. In its latest ratings of 65-inch models under a thousand bucks, the Samsung 65-Inch Class S84F OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (model QN65S84FAEXZA) was the top-ranked option. That's perhaps not surprising, considering Samsung is already one of Consumer Reports' most reliable TV brands.
Consumer Reports evaluates televisions through a combination of lab testing and predicted reliability surveys. With that methodology in mind, the S84F earned itself an above-average predicted reliability rating. That means owners can expect solid long-term performance compared to other models in its category. And though Consumer Reports doesn't make its exact scoring metrics public without a subscription, the S84F's top ranking should tell you more than enough about its picture quality, sound, usability, and versatility. More details about the model's testing results can be found directly on Consumer Reports' site.
The S84F has premium features at a midrange price point
The TV's OLED display technology is a huge part of why Consumer Reports ranked it so highly. Widely considered to be the the best display technology for TVs, OLED panels use self-illuminating pixels that give you deeper blacks and higher contrast than any other panel type. This particular Samsung TV has a 4K panel with support for HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for both sports and gaming.
Beyond those image specs, the model comes with four HDMI inputs, support for Dolby Atmos audio, built-in 20-watt speakers, and Energy Star certification to boot. Behind the panel, Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor uses multiple neural networks to upscale lower-resolution content to 4K. The processor also adjusts sound output based on scene analysis and room acoustics for clearer dialogue and more balanced audio.
It's more than just Consumer Reports that's happy with the TV. On Best Buy, the TV sits at 4.8 out of 5 stars based on more than 850 reviews. Customers love the picture clarity, color accuracy, and the sheer brightness of the OLED technology. While some have run into occasional issues with the smart operating system, that's less a problem with the TV itself and more an issue with Samsung Tizen overall.