Ford Just Settled A Big Question About The 2027 Bronco

It may not feel like it, but 2026 marks a full half-decade since the sixth-generation Ford Bronco officially entered production for the 2021 model year. Ford's new Bronco brought back a legendary nameplate and put one of the most hyped up and anticipated SUVs of the 21st century into customers' hands. Going back to our first, hands-on experience with the reborn Bronco back in 2021, the retro-styled 4x4 has very much delivered on the hype.

Over the subsequent model years, Ford has continuously tweaked and updated the Bronco, adding new trims and new packages to keep it fresh. That said, an increasing number of fans and enthusiasts have begun to speculate whether a substantially changed, new, and improved version of the Bronco might be on the way soon.

The speculation makes sense, as five model years is when one usually starts looking for big updates and redesigns. Despite talk of a redesigned or refreshed Bronco, a Ford engineer told The Drive in February 2026 that the SUV won't be getting a major refresh or design anytime soon. Instead, the current Bronco will receive continued improvements, including one "obvious," but yet to be disclosed, upgrade for 2027.