This New Company Aims To Take OLED TV Tech To The Next Level

Did you know some colors are actually harder to produce than others in OLED displays? Blue, specifically, is perhaps the biggest problem child — at least when compared to red and green. We'll get to the "whys" in a bit, but the basic premise is that red and green use phosphorescent materials, which are far more energy-efficient. Meanwhile, blue relies on an older, less efficient method called fluorescence. Unfortunately, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and blue has basically been dragging the whole package for years. Fixing it has proven surprisingly difficult for the display industry. A solution does exist, and it even has a name — blue phosphorescent OLED, sometimes called blue PHOLED. The problem is that it usually has a short lifespan and is unstable. But if someone does get around the downsides and ships the tech in a production-ready form, OLED TVs could get brighter, cheaper, and longer-lasting all at once.

Now, a South Korean OLED material company called Lordin is apparently on the verge of doing just that. According to a report from The Elec, Lordin has locked down the manufacturing capabilities needed to mass-produce its own take on blue phosphorescent OLED. The company is calling its approach ZRIET, which stands for zero radius of intramolecular energy transfer. It's already sent evaluation kits to global OLED manufacturers for testing.

Lordin CEO Oh Young-hyun also told The Elec in an interview that the firm has secured a supply line for deuterium in India. That's a non-radioactive isotope of hydrogen and is used in nuclear reactors as a stabilizer. Turns out, they benefit OLED materials similarly, helping them last longer and stay more stable over time. India happens to be one of the world's top producers of it, thanks to the country's nuclear energy program.