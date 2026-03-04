Those 'Bells' On Top Of Traffic Lights? They're Actually Cameras

Throughout the history of automobile travel, the general intersection setup hasn't changed much. The colored lights remain just red, yellow, and green — though researchers have suggested adding a new color – and the presence of instructional signs has endured. One of the few major changes to traffic lights in recent decades is the addition of cameras in different shapes and sizes. One example that has led to some confusion among drivers is the often bell-shaped camera, typically situated above or beside traffic lights on a pole all its own. From a distance and while driving, it may not seem like a camera at first glance, but it certainly is.

The benefits of these cameras, which look more like something you'd see embedded in a department store's ceiling than on the road, lie in what they offer drivers as well as those responsible for upkeeping traffic lights. These cameras offer a 360-degree view, can detect vehicles, and change lights to make the flow of traffic more efficient. They can be monitored and operated remotely by traffic engineers, so they can keep a close eye on traffic light elements in need of repair and act quickly. Some varieties can even detect lights emitted by emergency vehicles, changing traffic lights accordingly.

Of course, the biggest thing to know is what these cameras can mean in a legal sense. As it turns out, unlike other traffic cameras, the information these cameras collect won't cause you to get a ticket.