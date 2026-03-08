5 Cheap Home Depot Gift Ideas Anyone Can Use Year-Round
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Practical gifts, trendy gifts, personal gifts... no matter which way you lean, it helps if it's also a cheap gift. Home Depot knows this, judging by the "Gift Ideas" section on its site. If you're trying to find an affordable item for Mother's Day, Father's Day, or someone's birthday, Home Depot has a ton of filters you can use to narrow things down. Plus, with Home Depot's occasional lower pricing on order pickup, you don't even have to enter the store to find something good.
Home Depot gives you a dozen categories to choose from: "Top Gifts," "Gifts Under $100," "Gifts for the Grill Master," "Gifts for the Host"... you're pretty much covered across the board. From entertainment upgrades to tool kit essentials to cold-weather comfort, we picked out a handful of great items you can choose from, all priced under $50. Each of the following five products is super accessible, useful year-round, and, perhaps most importantly, budget-friendly.
1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device
If you're shopping for someone and they don't have a streaming device at home, you can always grab a Fire TV Stick from Home Depot. The Fire TV Stick 4K is currently 40% off on its site, marked down to just $29.99. The device plugs into the TV's HDMI port and delivers 4K Ultra HD streaming, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It also includes an Alexa Voice Remote with preset app buttons and dedicated power and volume controls for compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers.
Home Depot customers have ranked the device 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 300 reviews, saying it's easy to set up and even easier to use. Pros agree, with PCMag ranking it 4.5 out of 5 (calling it outstanding) and What Hi-Fi? ranking it highly, hitting it with a perfect 5 out of 5. All in all, not bad for only $30.
2. Battery Daddy organizer and storage case with tester
Regardless of who you are or who you're shopping for, nobody likes cluttered drawers filled with loose batteries rolling all over the place. Home Depot sells a Battery Daddy 150-battery organizer and storage case with a battery life tester that solves that problem. It's going for a super-low $14.98, which means you could even throw in some extra batteries with the money you have left over. (As a note: It doesn't come with batteries as-is.)
The case stores up to 150+ batteries, each with its own customized slot. That breaks down to 58 AAs, 68 AAAs, four 9-volts, eight Cs, eight Ds, and eight button cells. Customers on Home Depot's site give it 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 2,486 reviews, saying it's great for keeping everything organized. (So much so, in fact, some reviewers even wish it had additional slots for larger batteries.)
3. Ryobi electric screwdriver kit
How many times a year do you find yourself in need of a screwdriver? Popping open the back of a device to swap out the batteries, assembling IKEA furniture, tightening the handle on a cabinet or drawer... it never ends. That's why the Ryobi USB Lithium screwdriver kit is so nice: You can gift somebody a rechargeable battery-powered alternative to traditional manual screwdrivers so they can get the job done even faster. Home Depot has the kit priced at $49.97, and you get a USB Lithium screwdriver, a 2.0 Ah USB Lithium battery, two bits, and a USB charging cable.
The tool is also part of the RYOBI USB Lithium System, a line of compact, rechargeable products. So if you know somebody who already has one of those compatible products, this new addition will fit right in with the family with no hassle. Home Depot customers have it at a 4.4 out of 5 rating based on 2,911 reviews. They praise it for being lightweight and well-suited for those random DIY jobs that always pop up when you least expect them. It doesn't have a ton of torque, but don't let that stop you from gifting it.
4. Coleman throw blanket hoodie
You can never have too many blankets, and that goes for anybody on your list, too. Mother's Day, Father's Day, birthday gifts for friends or family, the Coleman wearable throw blanket hoodie probably has a color scheme they'll enjoy. (That's blue, gray, camo, and red buffalo plaid.) It's currently priced at $25.89, down 30% from its original price of $36.99.
The hoodie blanket keeps the wearer warm with a cozy, double-layered build: a fluffy Sherpa outer layer on the outside and a velvety micro-mink interior on the inside. It's one-size-fits-most, too, so no need to ask people about their sizing info with this intentionally oversized hoodie. There are also a couple of hidden 7-inch side pockets to stick your hands in for even more comfort. It's machine-washable and machine-dryable for easy care, as well. Customers on Home Depot's site rate the hoodie 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 288 reviews, with many saying they love how soft and warm it is.
5. DeWalt car battery charger
Moms, dads, brothers, sisters, friends, cousins... if they have a car and you need to get them a gift, there's nothing wrong with going the practical route. The DeWalt Professional 2 Amp Automotive Battery Charger and Maintainer is one such thing. It can charge 6-volt and 12-volt lead-acid automotive battery systems (including AGM, gel, and wet types), it's just as good as traditional cables, and it's priced at $49.98.
The charger gives you automatic high-frequency charging with push-button voltage selection and LED indicators. It can also stay connected to other battery systems year-round, working as a maintainer to sustain those battery charge levels. You even get both alligator clamps and o-ring connectors, giving you multiple connection methods in one. Customers rate it 4 out of 5 stars based on 653 reviews, saying it's super effective for maintaining all sorts of battery types. Cars, motorcycles, trucks, boats, SUVs, the charger/maintainer can really come in handy with them all.
How we listed these items
These five gift ideas were picked based on the product descriptions, pricing details, and customer feedback on Home Depot's site. We also reviewed professional reviews to back up users' praise for the Fire TV Stick 4K. Each selection was found under Home Depot's "Gift Ideas" tab, and all were priced under $50 at the time of this writing. Products were chosen based on customer ratings of four stars or more, as well as their year-round usability and relevance across different households and lifestyles. Customer reviews were used to provide a more balanced context, including both frequently cited strengths and any recurring concerns.