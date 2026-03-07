'Insanely Powerful': This $40 Vacuum From Home Depot Is Perfect For Spring Cleaning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not all vacuum cleaner models are built the same. They range in size and weight, mobility, effectiveness, and of course, pricing. While you might think a more expensive vacuum offers superior cleaning, this isn't always the case. For evidence of this, look to the ionvac corded floor and carpet stick vacuum by Tzumi, which may not come from one of the best of the major vacuum cleaner brands on the market, but it seems to have its merits. It's currently for sale at Home Depot for $39.02, can go from a traditional upright vacuum, to a stair vac, to a handheld vac, and the vast majority of Home Depot customers seem to agree its a perfect model suited for spring cleaning and beyond.

At the time of this writing, this ionvac vacuum has a 4.9 stars out of five, based on over 2,000 reviews — over 1,800 of them giving it a perfect five stars. Several points of praise are common throughout the reviews, with highlights being the light weight and strong suction. The reviews tout its versatility, too, as customers have utilized its three forms for offices, bedrooms, stairs, furniture, and more. As far as how purchasers feel it performs for the price, reviews indicate that the vast majority found it to meet or even exceed their expectations for what they paid.

Reviews for this Tzumi vacuum model aren't limited solely to what those on the Home Depot website have to say. They extend into other corners of the Internet, where analysis of its performance and praise have continued.