Blood Red Water Burst Through Antarctic Ice – Now Scientists Might Know Why

On the east side of Antarctica, there's a glacier called Taylor Glacier, and for over a century, it's been doing something odd. Every so often, a rush of what looks like blood spills out from its base and stains the ice surrounding it. The phenomenon was first spotted back in 1911. Not long after, the glacier picked up the name "Blood Falls."

Now, scientists have long known the basics of why the glacier does what it does. Beneath the glacier, there's ancient saltwater — known as brine — that's loaded with iron. You can guess what happens then. When that saltwater reaches the surface and hits open air, the iron reacts with oxygen, turning rust-red within minutes. That part has been understood for a while now.

What hadn't been understood was what actually triggers those bursts. Why does the brine suddenly decide to escape, and what's going on beneath the ice when it does? A new study published in the journal Antarctic Science now explains. It caught the whole event in action for the first time and explained it properly. The answer seems to involve the glacier itself physically sinking. Let's dive in.