Lost Robot Rescued From The Antarctic Ice Carrying Crucial Data

If you're one of the millions that followed the little Mars rover that could, Opportunity, for 15 years and whose heart was broken when it sent its final message before shutting down (translated to "my battery is low and it's getting dark"), well, this account of a lost ocean-exploring robot has a happier ending. Though it didn't have a cute name or a social media following, the Argo ocean float deployed by CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation), Australia's national science agency, drifted away from its intended target area and went on an unexpected two-and-a-half-year journey.

Argo floats are robotic instruments used to study the ocean that free-float in the water. They can go to depths of up to two kilometers, or about 1.2 miles, and collect information about water temperature and salinity. They rise to the surface about every 10 days in order to transmit the collected data via satellite. Argo floats are an invaluable tool to track how the planet is warming, because the ocean acts as a heating reservoir, storing about 90% of the extra heat generated by our planet in the last 50 years.

This particular float was meant to study the area near the Totten Glacier in eastern Antarctica. Instead, it drifted away and spent more than two years on an unmanned mission, including an incredible nine months underneath two ice shelves which have never been studied in this way before. When it eventually surfaced, it had valuable data about rising sea levels, including a dangerous vulnerability that could pose a future risk to humans.