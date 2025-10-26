This Canadian Robot Made A Big Discovery While Analyzing Earth's Phytoplankton

Pytoplankton are plant-like microorganisms that are estimated to have generated half of the Earth's oxygen supply. And even when they die, they fall to the ocean floor and turn into a massive carbon sink. Now, we finally have an idea of just how much mass they occupy, thanks to a network of drifting robots in the global ocean bodies. In blunt terms, the total mass of phytoplankton is roughly equal to 250 million elephants. As far as scientific measurements go, the total mass of phytoplankton floating just beneath the surface has been estimated at approximately 314 teragrams, or 346 million tons.

So, how did scientists measure the mass of microorganisms floating in the vast watery expanse covering the planet? Well, they relied on a network of drifting robotic observatories. In the span of over a decade, hundreds of floats have been put in the oceans by the BioGeoChemical-Argo program. Think of them as a free-floating global network of sensors that can measure a variety of important data, such as oxygen concentration, pH level (a measure of acidity or alkalinity), concentration of suspended particles in a water column, chlorophyll (the green pigment that enables photosynthesis), and downwelling irradiance (a measurement of the solar energy penetrating the ocean surface).

But why focus on phytoplankton? When we think of the oceans, the first thought that comes to mind is the majestic creatures they harbor, but not many think of phytoplankton, which are essential to the sustenance of life on our planet. Aside from being the foundation of the aquatic food chain, these microscopic plant-like organisms are responsible for nearly half of the planet's photosynthesis, the process of trapping sunlight and converting it into food. They are extremely abundant, and to such an extent that you will find millions of phytoplankton thriving in a drop of ocean water.