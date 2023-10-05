Antarctica's Bleeding Glacier: The Blood Falls Phenomenon Explained

The ruddy red "waterfall" known as Blood Falls was first found by a party of geologists led by Thomas Griffith Taylor during the Terra Nova expedition (1910-1913). These geologists made up the western party of the expedition, while Robert Scott and his team made their ill-fated race to the South Pole. The falls are located on what's now known as Taylor's Glacier, an area of Antarctica almost directly south of New Zealand.

Though it's surrounded by typical icy whiteness, the liquid rushing forth is a striking rusty red. The cause of this phenomenon was a mystery when the falls were discovered, with the first guesses suggesting red algae in the water might have been affecting the color. When it was described chemically in the 1960s, scientists realized it was the high iron content of the water that was creating the color, but they couldn't figure out its source or how it traveled through the glacier in a liquid state.

In 2017, however, a study was published in the Journal of Glaciology that finally put the mystery to rest. Using radio echo sounding to map the water feeding the falls, a team of scientists discovered a hydrological system of lakes and ponds that were trapped underground millions of years ago.