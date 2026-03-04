OLED Or LED – Which TV Type Lasts Longer?

While Smartphone manufacturers have conditioned a significant chunk of their consumers to buy into the yearly upgrade cycle, people are more fiscally conservative with TV purchases. It isn't uncommon for the average TV buyer to have their televisions for five years or even an entire decade. Longevity is an important consideration in purchase decisions between OLED and LED TVs, the two dominant TV technologies vying for your wallet.

If you're in the mood to entertain manufacturer's claims, Sony assures us that their OLED TVs are just as durable as their LCD offerings, which also includes LED TVs since these use the same LCD panels with LED backlights. This lines up with the manufacturer's claimed OLED and LCD panel life, which typically range from 30,000 to 50,000 hours, with newer OLED and quantum dot LCD models hitting a claimed 100,000 hours.

You'd be right to take these longevity claims with a pinch of salt because these numbers rarely align with real-world conditions. These longevity claims are based on a narrow definition. That is, based on the display panel brightness diminishing to 50% of its original value. That doesn't include unique failure modes such as burn-in for OLED panels and quantum dot degradation for their QLED counterparts either, which is often a dealbreaker even when the TV isn't technically considered end of life. That's why we are looking at several real-world TV torture tests to understand the finer nuances of TV longevity.