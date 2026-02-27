This Major US City Overcharged On Millions Of Parking Tickets, Judge Says

No one likes getting a parking ticket. Not only can they lead to legal proceedings, but they can also get quite expensive. For some drivers, the fines can be higher than usual and, as it turns out, actually illegal. In February 2026, an Illinois judge ruled that the city of Chicago — the U.S. city found to have the worst traffic in 2025 — had been overcharging on millions of tickets dished out to motorists for their parking infractions. This had apparently been the case for about a decade, and the city must now set things right with impacted drivers.

As reported by outlets such as CBS News, Judge William Sullivan of Illinois' Cook County concluded that Chicago had "systematically overcharged" motorists beyond the limitations of state law. Despite the $250 cap for a single violation in the city, individuals such as Kyle Garchar, a plaintiff in the class-action lawsuit, were charged hundreds more for city sticker violations.

The city raised sticker violation fines in 2012, from $100 to $200, with a $200 late fee, and Garchar claimed that the city made the process of obtaining said stickers difficult and "maybe ... intentionally more confusing." In the wake of this ruling, there's hope that the city of Chicago will remedy the situation. Ideally, refunds will be on the way for those affected by this illegal practice, but there's no guarantee of that yet.