New York Drivers Face Steeper Penalties For Traffic Tickets In 2026

The start of a new year usually ushers in not only our own personal resolutions but also a litany of new laws adopted by a given state in previous years (like New York's All-Electric Building Act). So, if you're a driver in the state of New York, buckle up, because you're about to find yourself staring at what amounts to a fundamental rewrite of the points-against-your-license system.

The changes came about through Governor Kathy Hochul's proposals outlined during her 2023 State of the State speech (aka "Achieving the New York Dream"). It took some time to get the law through the state legislature because, at its core, it includes 147 initiatives that she hopes will "create a more affordable, more livable and safer New York." In February 2026, significant modifications to New York's Department of Motor Vehicles driver point system will target high-risk drivers by changing how points are assessed, what penalties are associated with certain violations, and the rules governing license suspensions and restoration.

As it currently stands, drivers can lose their license if they receive 11 points in 18 months. The new law will reduce that total to 10 points over 24 months. What's more, any drug or alcohol related driving conviction will count as 11 points, so just one DWI will be enough to incur a suspended (or even revoked) license. Many common traffic violations will see increases across the board. Others previously deemed "unworthy" will start seeing penalties. For instance, conducting an illegal U-turn or obstructing traffic will now earn 2 points, while driving with broken headlights or taillights get 1 point each.