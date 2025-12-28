New York Drivers Face Steeper Penalties For Traffic Tickets In 2026
The start of a new year usually ushers in not only our own personal resolutions but also a litany of new laws adopted by a given state in previous years (like New York's All-Electric Building Act). So, if you're a driver in the state of New York, buckle up, because you're about to find yourself staring at what amounts to a fundamental rewrite of the points-against-your-license system.
The changes came about through Governor Kathy Hochul's proposals outlined during her 2023 State of the State speech (aka "Achieving the New York Dream"). It took some time to get the law through the state legislature because, at its core, it includes 147 initiatives that she hopes will "create a more affordable, more livable and safer New York." In February 2026, significant modifications to New York's Department of Motor Vehicles driver point system will target high-risk drivers by changing how points are assessed, what penalties are associated with certain violations, and the rules governing license suspensions and restoration.
As it currently stands, drivers can lose their license if they receive 11 points in 18 months. The new law will reduce that total to 10 points over 24 months. What's more, any drug or alcohol related driving conviction will count as 11 points, so just one DWI will be enough to incur a suspended (or even revoked) license. Many common traffic violations will see increases across the board. Others previously deemed "unworthy" will start seeing penalties. For instance, conducting an illegal U-turn or obstructing traffic will now earn 2 points, while driving with broken headlights or taillights get 1 point each.
New York is turning up the heat on repeat traffic offenders
There'll now also be an extended "Look-Back" period that allows the DMV to review a driver's record over a 24-month period to find persistent traffic violators, which ties into the Driver Responsibility Assessment (DRA). This is a fee that must be paid annually for three consecutive years if a driver (1) is convicted of an alcohol or drugged related offense while driving a car, boat, or snowmobile; (2) refuses to take a chemical test for blood alcohol content; (3) or receives six or more points on their driving record within 18 months — and not just in New York, but in Quebec or Ontario as well.
Fines start at $100 per year for the first 6 points and $25 per year for any additional points, while the annual DRA fee for a DWI conviction is $250. The DRA fee is in addition to any additional fines or penalties a driver might need to pay after receiving a traffic conviction. Although New York is one of the five U.S. states with the slowest speed limits, the purpose of the assessment (in effect since 2004) is to stop repeat offenders and improve traffic safety.
Additional changes include increasing the penalty for speeding between 1 and 10 mph over the posted speed limit from 3 to 4 points. The violation for using a cellphone while driving increases from 5 to 6 points. Failure to yield to pedestrians goes from 3 to 5 points. Meanwhile, reckless driving, speeding in construction zones, or passing a stopped school bus jumps from 5 to 8 points.