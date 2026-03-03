What's The Average Lifespan Of A Jet Engine?

The dawn of the jet age changed the landscape of commercial flight forever, giving rise to affordable, faster travel hallmarked by chic flight attendants and non-stop flights that could take you across the ocean in hours. In the decades since, planes have gotten faster, hitting supersonic speeds, and larger. Aviation safety has also drastically improved: with millions of flights annually, fatal accidents are now exceptionally rare.

Statistically speaking, that old adage that flying is safer than driving is definitely true, though several incidents a year typically make the headlines. In February 2026, a JetBlue flight departing out of Newark Liberty International Airport was forced to return after engine failure. Just a few days later, a Delta Air Lines flight sparked a grass fire near a Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport runway after an engine blew out during takeoff. No one was injured in either incident.

At the time of writing, there's no indication that these incidents were related to the age of the engines, but just what is the average lifespan of a jet engine? According to Aerospace Global News, the majority of engines used on modern commercial planes have a life of about 25 to 35 years, or about 150,000 flight hours with proper maintenance. To put it another way, the engines on your commercial flight will last much longer than your car probably will! Military aircraft, of course, perform much differently than commercial aircraft, and this vastly affects the lifespan of their engines. These jet engines tend to see about 5,000 to 10,000 mission hours before being retired.