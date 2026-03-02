What's The Average Lifespan Of The F-35 Fighter Jet?

Military vehicles and equipment are built to last, and designed to withstand extreme environments in both peacetime and wartime. The same is true for fighter jets like the F-35, which often need to remain in the air without refueling, especially during long missions. But when it comes to the overall life expectancy of the F-35, the exact number is 8,000 flight hours per airframe.

This number comes from the Department of Defense's Selected Acquisition Report for fiscal year 2022. The word "airframe" refers to the total number of flight hours per F-35 jet from its original manufacture date. Even if the engine is modified, or the plane itself has an upgrade, if that F-35 spends time in the air, that time counts toward its total airframe. According to a 2024 US government report on F-35 sustainability, each F-35 variant regularly flies a certain number of hours per year. The F-35A gets around 187 hours, and the F-35C gets about 336 hours.

So using the specified airframe of 8,000 flight hours, the F-35A, the only variant that's nuclear capable, could achieve a shelf life of about 43 calendar years. The F-35C could technically reach a lifespan of around 24 calendar years. However, these numbers are all theoretical and do not account for maintenance issues. They also don't account for additional flying time due to active deployment, or any other factors that could either increase or decrease the number of hours flown per year.