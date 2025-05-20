Which Countries Have Been Banned From Buying The F-35 Lightning II By The US?

In October 2020, Reuters reported that cash-flush Qatar submitted a formal request to purchase F-35 Lightning II jets from America. In response, Eli Cohen — Israel's Intelligence Minister at the time — firmly stated that Israel would oppose any proposed sale to maintain its military superiority in the region. The deal, if pursued, would have likely strained America's relationships with not only Israel, but also other Middle East allies like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. All of these countries have a fractious relationship with Qatar.

Qatar is not alone on the "No Sale" list for the F-35 Lightning II. The U.S. also turned down a request from Thailand, citing "issues with training and technical requirements." Taiwan was also reportedly interested in acquiring the military aircraft, though that deal was most likely dead on arrival. Due to the historically troubled relationship between China and Taiwan, it's highly probable that granting the request would trigger a firm reaction from Beijing, something the U.S. is keen to avoid. Then there are obvious examples like Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

It's impossible to imagine any scenario where the U.S. would willingly allow the sale of an F-35 to those countries. Perhaps the most surprising inclusion here is Turkey, a major U.S. and NATO ally. The U.S. kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program, citing its purchase of Russian S-400 Surface-to-Air Missile systems as the reason, amidst fears that such a move represented a grave security risk. In 2024, it was reported that Turkey was considering giving up the S-400 SAM systems in order to be re-admitted to the program. Until that happens, however, Turkey remains on the "No Sale" list.

