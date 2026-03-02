Are Genesis Vehicles Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Has To Say

It's a given that one of the top things people look for when purchasing a new vehicle is reliability. Whether it's a car, SUV, or truck, you are investing thousands of dollars into a piece of machinery that you hope is going to last you for many years, and will ultimately not cost you very much money down the line in dealing with repairs. Brands like Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru are so consistently ranked among the most reliable car brands in the world, that thinking of them as reliable has become second nature. Some brands, like Genesis, do not fare as well.

The luxury arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai debuted its first vehicle (as a separate brand) in the 2017 model year, and while the Hyundai itself earns decent reliability scores, Genesis does not, particularly from owners surveyed by Consumer Reports. Among the 26 car brands that the publication inquired about, Genesis' average reliability score only ranked higher than five companies, with GMC and Jeep being among those.

Consumer Reports has rated seven of the eight Genesis models currently available, and every single one of them has a below average score from owners. The biggest trouble spot that owners have found is in-car electronics, which includes things like the infotainment system and backup camera display. This is unsurprising, considering that six of these models are currently dealing with a recall for electrical system failures, primarily related to the instrument panel failing to show critical safety information. The 2026 GV70 also has an additional recall for malfunctioning side curtain airbags. All of this sounds bad, but there is reason to be optimistic about Genesis.