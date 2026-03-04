Charred Ryobi Air Compressor Is A Warning To Anyone Who Stores Power Tools In Their Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi's tool offerings extended beyond one's workshop or garage. There are plenty of Ryobi tools you should keep in your car in case of an emergency, though you should be mindful of where and how you store tools in your car. All it takes is one ending up in a position it shouldn't be for things to turn catastrophic in a hurry. Case in point, Redditor u/BrianP84 found that their Ryobi handheld air compressor suddenly caught fire in their car — seemingly through no fault of Ryobi's.

The Reddit user explained that the compressor caught fire, melting itself, the car's seats, and parts of the floorboard. They also noted that the battery wasn't the culprit, as there wasn't any sign that it caught fire, so the Reddit community tried to fill in the blanks. The best guess was that the compressor may have moved around and had its power trigger pressed down and held in that position, likely because it wasn't stored securely. This would have caused heat buildup over time as the tool ran, leading to overheating and eventual flames. Ryobi isn't to blame here, as there's no indication of a faulty tool. Instead, this was seemingly just a matter of circumstance.

All in all, this is a cautionary tale of what can happen when tools aren't properly stored in a vehicle. That raises the question: What is the right way to keep Ryobi power tools in a car? Well, there are a few steps one can take to ensure the safety of tools and the vehicle they're stored in.