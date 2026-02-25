Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Could Redeem Liquid Glass

Apple has cultivated a reputation for its meticulous attention to detail, both in software design and hardware polish. But not all the big swings taken by the company have quite landed as the company had expected. Over a decade ago, Scott Forstall was famously fired from Apple following a disastrous Apple Maps launch. In 2025, Apple divided opinions with its ecosystem-wide Liquid Glass design. The new design language, inspired by the clarity of glass and motion of liquid, was criticized for inconsistencies and legibility problems, forcing the company to make multiple changes and eventually offer dedicated controls to minimize the glass effect on the UI.

But it seems the whole Liquid Glass makeover was an exercise that preps the Apple hardware for the future, especially for the MacBook and its highly-anticipated OLED refresh with a touchscreen display. According to Bloomberg, Apple's overhauled MacBook Pro should arrive towards the end of 2027, rocking a touch-sensitive panel with an iPhone-inspired Dynamic Island cutout at the top. Now, there are two ways to look at it. The ugly and mostly unused notch is going away. Its place will be taken by a pill-shaped camera cutout that will now become interactive, expanding to show activity progress and offering a whole host of functionalities woven around it.

If you take a look at the Mac developer community, there are plenty of apps out there that have turned the notch into a calendar hub, a playback zone, a clipboard slot, and a lot more. But fundamentally, you can only do so much with a mouse click or trackpad. Imagine the level of interactivity that can be baked into it if it supports long and short finger presses or swipe-based gestures, similar to widget stacking. Both these ideas have been implemented on iPhones and iPads already.