Is Bitdefender Antivirus Better Than McAfee? What Consumer Reports Data Says

One of the most important things you can do for your computer is to make sure you have the best antivirus software available installed. Although that seems straightforward, the sheer amount of different options available to choose from makes figuring out which one is the best choice a lot more complicated than it appears at face value. Thankfully, you don't have to figure it out alone. Consumer Reports, an independent organization that tests, reviews, and compares all kinds of different products, has put together a comprehensive guide breaking down all the pros and cons of popular antivirus software.

Consumer Reports gives each antivirus software it tests in the lab a rating out of five for several different factors: protection, access, demand, ease of use, messages and interface, help, advertising, data privacy, and use of resources. The report also breaks down which features are and aren't included with each product, like firewalls, filters, anti-spyware measures, and more. This information is then used to give each software a score out of 100.

Bitdefender and McAfee are widely considered to be among the top-rated antivirus software available, along with Norton, Avira, and Avast, and Consumer Report's data backed that up. They do have a couple of differences that set them apart, though. For starters, McAfee offers a full security suite, meaning that it's a package of assorted security tools offering protection for multiple types of vulnerabilities and issues. Bitdefender Antivirus, on the other hand, is anti-malware software designed to protect you from malicious software like viruses and Trojan horses. Bitdefender Antivirus is also free, while McAfee is a paid-for service. Consumer Reports rates Bitdefender Antivirus slightly higher than McAfee Total Protection overall, although not by much. The exact differences between the two are slightly more complicated.