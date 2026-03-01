What Are Ryobi Electrostatic Sprayers Typically Used For, And Are They Safe?

When it comes to choosing the right power tool brand, pros and DIYers alike typically want reliability as well as versatility. That's why Ryobi is a go-to brand, thanks to a selection of tools that do more than just one job. But when it comes to Ryobi's electrostatic sprayers, it can be tricky to figure out what these tools do and whether or not they're safe. But the truth is that these sprayers are pretty straightforward, as they can be used to both clean and sanitize.

In fact, the Ryobi 18V One+ 1/2 gallon electrostatic sprayer allows you to apply everything from disinfectants to herbicides, insecticides, and other lawn-safe chemicals. The liquid is stored in a tank, and using electrostatic technology, it's transformed into droplets so you can spray large areas. There's even an adjustable nozzle so you can control the size of the droplet for even wider coverage from longer distances. To stay safe when using the sprayer, wear proper protective gear like gloves, safety glasses, and a mask if necessary.

When it comes to other types of liquids you can use, Ryobi explicitly warns against flammable substances like gasoline. Bleach, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol-based or abrasive chemicals shouldn't be used either. Be sure you check a chemical's label for any important directions as some liquids can actually damage the sprayer or cause potential injury. When you're done with the sprayer, empty the tank and don't leave any chemical residue inside. Be sure it's cleaned before storing.