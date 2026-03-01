What Are Ryobi Electrostatic Sprayers Typically Used For, And Are They Safe?
When it comes to choosing the right power tool brand, pros and DIYers alike typically want reliability as well as versatility. That's why Ryobi is a go-to brand, thanks to a selection of tools that do more than just one job. But when it comes to Ryobi's electrostatic sprayers, it can be tricky to figure out what these tools do and whether or not they're safe. But the truth is that these sprayers are pretty straightforward, as they can be used to both clean and sanitize.
In fact, the Ryobi 18V One+ 1/2 gallon electrostatic sprayer allows you to apply everything from disinfectants to herbicides, insecticides, and other lawn-safe chemicals. The liquid is stored in a tank, and using electrostatic technology, it's transformed into droplets so you can spray large areas. There's even an adjustable nozzle so you can control the size of the droplet for even wider coverage from longer distances. To stay safe when using the sprayer, wear proper protective gear like gloves, safety glasses, and a mask if necessary.
When it comes to other types of liquids you can use, Ryobi explicitly warns against flammable substances like gasoline. Bleach, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol-based or abrasive chemicals shouldn't be used either. Be sure you check a chemical's label for any important directions as some liquids can actually damage the sprayer or cause potential injury. When you're done with the sprayer, empty the tank and don't leave any chemical residue inside. Be sure it's cleaned before storing.
Important details about the Ryobi electrostatic sprayer
If you're wondering whether Ryobi's electrostatic sprayer is worth buying, beware that while it's good for several different uses, painting is not one of them. Though the company doesn't specifically address this in product descriptions, a Ryobi representative confirmed as much in a reply to a user review for the 18V One+ 15oz Tank Handheld Sprayer on Ryobi's site. Plus, since many paints are flammable or not water-soluble, it's not a good idea to use them in any Ryobi electrostatic sprayer.
The Ryobi sprayer will come in handy for flipping houses, but it's important to know that the electrostatic tech alone doesn't guarantee a full wrap-around on every surface. According to a study from the EPA, maintaining wet contact time is an important factor, especially when disinfecting surfaces. Droplet size and how they're dispersed directly impacts this. That means Ryobi's adjustable nozzles give you a better chance of properly coating a surface when spraying.
Pro Tool Reviews put the Ryobi 18V Electrostatic Sprayer to the test and found that it does indeed cover surfaces as advertised. However, in those tests, what came out was more of a wet spray and not the fine mist you might expect. But the sprayer did perform well and was considered to be a better alternative to physically cleaning surfaces by hand. ExitCleanup reviewed the backpack version of the sprayer and determined that the tech was very effective. Though priming time and hose length were both longer than expected, no performance issues were detailed.