I Own 3 Tablets And Only One Of Them Is In A Class Of Its Own

I currently have three tablets — a 6th-generation iPad, a 13-inch iPad Air M2, and the Redmagic Astra — but only one of them made me use tablets a lot more. Honestly, I've never been a fan of tablets, even though I review them for a living. I got my hands on a 6th-generation iPad as part of my flight training package. While it was pretty useful for navigation while I was in the air (versus using paper maps), that was pretty much the only thing I used it for. I felt that the iPad's 9.7-inch screen made it too unwieldy for playing games, but it's also too small to do any serious work on it while I'm on the ground, especially as I have multiple open windows and tabs when I'm writing.

That's why I bought the 13-inch iPad Air M2 as soon as it became available. Its larger screen made it the perfect device for editing my photos, and it also served as a backup and secondary screen to my MacBook Air. However, my biggest gripe with it is that the screen tends to dim after several minutes of using it, particularly if I'm running heavy applications like Lightroom. This is likely caused by thermal throttling, as I can feel the tablet getting a bit warm to the touch, too. And while it cannot be avoided, it makes working for me harder, as I prefer cranking the tablet to its maximum setting when I'm locked in. Because of this, I just ended up lugging around my Apple laptop everywhere I went — that is, until I got to check out the Redmagic Astra.