5 Tools Snap-On Makes That DeWalt Doesn't

If you're an occasional DIYer, you might not have particularly strong feelings toward one tool brand or another. But if you're a little more serious about your home improvement projects, you probably do have a preference for one specific family of power tools over the rest. You may prefer a brand like DeWalt, which you can find at Home Depot or Lowe's. And if you're a professional who works in a legitimate shop every day, your workplace definitely has a go-to, like Snap-on, for example.

But how do these two brands compare to one another? Pros often trust Snap-on because they need specialized equipment for things like cutting body panels, diagnosing onboard computers, separating seized components, and servicing climate control systems. Does DeWalt even make those types of tools? We dug deep into both brands to find out what tools Snap-on makes that you won't simply find from DeWalt. These five tools are just a handful of examples showing the difference between Snap-on and DeWalt's product lines. It's exactly the sort of distinction you'd expect to find between a company focused on automotive service and one focused on construction and general power tools.