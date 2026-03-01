5 Tools Snap-On Makes That DeWalt Doesn't
If you're an occasional DIYer, you might not have particularly strong feelings toward one tool brand or another. But if you're a little more serious about your home improvement projects, you probably do have a preference for one specific family of power tools over the rest. You may prefer a brand like DeWalt, which you can find at Home Depot or Lowe's. And if you're a professional who works in a legitimate shop every day, your workplace definitely has a go-to, like Snap-on, for example.
But how do these two brands compare to one another? Pros often trust Snap-on because they need specialized equipment for things like cutting body panels, diagnosing onboard computers, separating seized components, and servicing climate control systems. Does DeWalt even make those types of tools? We dug deep into both brands to find out what tools Snap-on makes that you won't simply find from DeWalt. These five tools are just a handful of examples showing the difference between Snap-on and DeWalt's product lines. It's exactly the sort of distinction you'd expect to find between a company focused on automotive service and one focused on construction and general power tools.
Nibblers
DeWalt makes a ton of different power tools, but it certainly doesn't make every type of power tool out there. Take Snap-on's 14.4-volt cordless nibbler. It's designed to help with controlled, precise cutting of sheet metal in collision repair and restoration work, including for auto body technicians who need to trim floor pans, rocker panels, and patch panels. The tool cuts up to 16-gauge mild sheet steel and handles a range of materials, including aluminum, brass, laminates, fiberglass, and fiberboard.
The nibbler's adjustable anvil is capable of cutting forward, backward, left, or right. Whatever the direction, you can make straight, curved, or contoured cuts without needing to reposition the workpiece. Snap-on's nibbler also comes with a variable-speed trigger for up to 2,300 strokes per minute. A built-in battery gauge tells you the charge status, though the battery and charger are sold separately. Snap-on currently has the tool priced at $335.95.
Diagnostic scanners
These days, working on cars means needing a way to understand their complex electronic systems. Typically, that requires advanced diagnostic equipment. You won't find this kind of equipment from DeWalt. However, Snap-on's got you covered. Its scanner lineup is extensive, including the Apollo, Triton, and Zeus platforms, among others. Each is built especially for professional shop use, giving techs coverage for nearly 50 different vehicle makes in one without having to switch back and forth between different factory scan tools.
Let's look closer at the Apollo+ Full-Function Scanner ($4,995 on Snap-on's site), which gives you a 10-inch touchscreen to guide you through code-based workflows. The unit provides pre- and post-scan reporting, service resets and relearns, live data graphing, and access to technical bulletins. Its steady-charge battery design also lets you charge it through the vehicle data cable, which means less downtime in the service bay. The Triton, Zeus, and other diagnostic tool types are just as comprehensive, giving professional technicians more diagnostic information than anything from DeWalt can. That said, the Zeus+ is one of Snap-On's most expensive tools, and the Apollo+ isn't exactly cheap either.
Puller
DeWalt tools can definitely be found on job sites all over the country, but Snap-on has them beat in the automotive space. That explains why Snap-on sells automotive pullers while DeWalt doesn't. During a typical mechanical service, a technician might run into some tightly fitted components like pitman arms, bearings, or gears. Pullers are built specifically for getting those components loose.
Check out Snap-on's Pitman Arm Puller, which is made to handle a variety of basic pulling jobs. It has a nominal 6-ton capacity, which should give you the controlled force needed to remove components without damaging the surrounding parts. The puller has a maximum spread of 3-3/8 inches and a maximum reach of 2-1/4 inches, while its pressure screw measures 3/4–16 by 4-1/4 inches. The design also accommodates interchangeable jaws and optional pressure screws. This particular puller is priced at $339 on Snap-on's website, but you can likely find it at your local Snap-on dealer as well. You'll find plenty of other types at different price points, as well.
Paint Sprayer
Speaking of the automotive industry and the kind of work that gets done in a repair shop: DeWalt doesn't sell paint sprayers like Snap-on does. This HVLP spray gun is designed for automotive painters to apply nice and even coats of primer, basecoat, or clearcoat finishes, not to mention all three if the job's really demanding. This example is a full-size model, so it weighs 12.6 ounces without the 600 cc cup and has a maximum inlet pressure of 29 PSI. Its air consumption is rated at 9.5 SCFM.
The 1.4 mm fluid-tip spray gun is priced at $461, but you can browse Snap-on's site to find other sizes and types. Snap-on's full lineup includes both HVLP and non-HVLP spray guns alongside spray gun accessories and even paint gun cleaners. Unless the company decides to make a sharp turn into the automotive space, don't expect to find any of that from DeWalt.
A/C Machine
DeWalt spends a lot of energy making sure the power tool space is pretty well covered, so who can blame them for not tackling automotive air conditioning system service just yet? This is much more in Snap-on's wheelhouse: Specialized recovery and recharge equipment to diagnose and service vehicle A/C systems. Snap-on has several different versions, but let's focus on the PolarTek ECO A/C Machine, currently priced at $9,180. It's built for R134a refrigerant systems and features a 5-inch graphic touchscreen, Wi-Fi capability for remote diagnosis and service, and an extensive vehicle database to boot.
It supports semi-automatic or manual A/C service and includes a 3 CFM two-stage vacuum pump rated to 40 microns. The A/C machine also carries a 30-pound refillable refrigerant tank, automatic onboard oil injection, and 120-inch service hoses. There's also vehicle flushing functionality, a tank heater, a service archive, and a filter system to help with moisture control.