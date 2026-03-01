How Often You Should Rotate Toyo Open Country AT3 Tires, According To Toyo

Not every tire is created equal. They can be intended for different road conditions, have different use thresholds, and perhaps most importantly, they require different levels of care. For example, looking at Toyo Tires, specifically the brand's Open Country AT3 tires, the company has made it abundantly clear how often they should be rotated. AT3s are considered high-performance off-roading tires, so Toyo recommends rotations approximately every 3,500 miles or less. Meanwhile, the brand's standard or passenger truck tires can get away with 7,500 miles or less.

With that said, Toyo makes sure to note that the "or less" aspect of AT3 tire rotation could come sooner than you might think. The brand says that if you notice irregular or uneven tread wear, on those specific tires or any other, that a rotation could be needed more frequently that the aforementioned mileage thresholds. Fortunately, there are several major tire retailers that offer free tire rotations, so while it's inconvenient to have to do it so often, at least you have options that won't cost you a huge chunk of change every time.

The fact is, though, if you find your AT3s are wearing unusually, rotations sooner than 3,500 miles are just small, quick fixes. There's likely something bigger to concern yourself with pertaining to your tires' condition. For example, uneven wear could be a sign that there's an air imbalance in your tires.