China Shows Off Plans For Aircraft Carrier That Deploys Ships From Space

Building sixth-generation fighter jets is one thing, especially since prototypes of those like the J-36, with all of its unusual features, and the J-50 have already been spotted. But a flying mothership the size of an ocean supertanker is a wholly different story. So it's unsurprising to see defense experts approach the news with a healthy dose of salt.

Peter Layton, a defence expert and visiting fellow at Australia's Griffith Asia Institute, told The Telegraph that if the Luanniao were ever completed, it would "outclass pretty much everyone." He pointed out that something like this would fly above surface-to-air missiles, other fighter aircraft, and most defensive systems entirely. But more importantly, he also said the technology needed to make a 120,000-ton aircraft hover at the edge of Earth's atmosphere simply doesn't exist yet.

Then there's the more blunt take from German diplomat and space analyst Heinrich Kreft. In an interview with DW, he called the project "humbug" and "psychological warfare." But he also warned against dismissing it outright, noting that China is actively working "on all conceivable future projects and weapons systems" and may be further ahead in fields like laser technology than anyone else.

Finally, we have The National Interest, which, in an article from September 2025, framed the whole thing as part of a "wider propaganda push" designed to make the West nervous. The report asserts that it could even be a potential bait to trick the US into overspending.

All in all, the consensus seems to be that the technology needed to make any of this work doesn't exist yet, and that this is probably more of a flex. But as multiple experts have pointed out, writing off China's ambitions has consistently been a bad call.