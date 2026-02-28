Yes, Ryobi Makes A Biscuit Joiner - Here's What It Costs & What Users Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There comes a time in every woodworker's journey when moving beyond basic butt joints and starting to play with stronger and more refined joinery methods becomes desirable. However, while options like tongue and groove joints, mortise and tenon joints, rabbet joints, and dovetail joints are all great, they can be time-consuming and have a high margin for error. One alternative is to use a biscuit joiner. This easy-to-use device carves out slots in either side of the wood, allowing you to insert ovular wooden discs called biscuits and glue it all together. Biscuit joiners help the woodworker to quickly achieve an invisible form of joinery with near-flawless alignment. It's one of many products found at Home Depot that just about every woodwoorker should have in their shop, and you want to make sure you choose a good one.

The Home Depot-affiliated brand Ryobi makes one of these joinery tools. The company used to sell the solo JM82GK Biscuit Joiner, but now the $169.00 JM83K 6 Amp Biscuit Joiner Kit is the only model that it appears to have on the market. However, those interested in picking up one of these essential woodworking power tools so they can advance their skills might want to learn a bit more about it before making a purchase.