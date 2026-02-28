The Fatal Flaw That Killed The US Army's XM803 Prototype Tank

During the 1960s, the United States and West Germany joined together to develop a new main battle tank dubbed the MBT-70. The idea was to develop new platform that could counter the threat posed by those produced in the Soviet Union, which required several advancements in armament, armor, turret design, and suspension. Ultimately, the U.S. and West Germany differed over design philosophy, the choice to use metric v. imperial measurements, and other requirements, all as costs skyrocketed. The MBT-70 project ended in 1969 when West Germany backed out with only around a dozen prototypes built.

Despite this, the U.S. continued developing a new tank, which spun off as the XM803. Instead of a joint project using components from both nations, the vehicle was intended to use only those made in the United States. Development began shortly after West Germany withdrew from the original agreement, though it too was canceled due to a fatal flaw that often befalls military projects: money. Essentially, the cost of producing the tank that was designed over the project's two-year period didn't meet budgetary intentions.

Congress hoped to save around $200,000 per vehicle over the cost of the Army's existing M60 MBT, but this wasn't possible as the program continued. Resultantly, the XM803 was scrapped. All wasn't lost when the military decided to abandon the project, however; elements of both the XM803 and MBT-70 were incorporated into the designs of the legendary M1 Abrams MBT as well as Germany's impressive Leopard 2 MBT. Only one XM803 was constructed from one of the MBT-70 prototypes, and it is held in the U.S. Army Armor & Cavalry Collection at Fort Knox, Kentucky.