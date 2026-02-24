Reolink TrackFlex Wi-Fi Review: This Smart Security Camera Can Pan, Tilt, And Zoom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Security cameras have come a long way since video doorbells hit the scene back in 2013. Since then, security cameras, once thought to be found exclusively in businesses and high-security areas, now have found their place in the home. Some of the best wi-fi security cameras you can buy include all the extras like night vision, floodlights, and even low light sensors that can give you color vision at night. Now, 360-degree cameras are making an appearance.

Reolink has a new wi-fi security camera called the TrackFlex Floodlight Wi-Fi that can Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ) in a single unit and track subjects as they make their way across your lawn. The zoom is the fun part for me. I have a larger back yard, so the ability to zoom in on something back in the corner can be valuable.

Reolink sent a review sample for us to test, and I've been doing testing aplenty in my own suburban residential back yard. Here's what the camera can do.