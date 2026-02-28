What're The Differences Between Freightliner And Western Star Semi Trucks?

Western Star and Freightliner are owned by Daimler Trucks North America, and both of these brands are powered by diesel engines, which are ideal for long-haul trucking. Where they differ is in their specific applications, the type of users they are aimed at, and some variations in their design approaches.

Freightliner semi trucks are focused on the demands of long-haul transportation and are often found in large trucking fleets. This could have a lot to do with why Freightliner is the top dog in Class 8 truck sales, claiming 35.2% of all sales in 2025, with a total of 73,360 trucks sold out of a yearly total of 208,155. By comparison, Western Star, which places more emphasis on the mining, logging, and construction markets, finished 2025 with a grand total of 11,496 Class 8 trucks, giving it a 5.5% share of the pie. Freightliner sells many more units than Western Star does.

Another major difference between Freightliner and Western Star semi trucks is in the way they are built. Western Star trucks are ruggedly built for the rigors of their intended markets, which requires firmer, heavy-duty suspensions as well as reinforced frame structures. This compares to what is important for a Freightliner truck that will be used for hauling freight long distances — good fuel economy, overall efficiency, and low cost of ownership matter most to the fleet operators who run Freightliners.