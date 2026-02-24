Fake Microsoft Employee Expected A Big Pay Day – Instead He Found The Police
At this point, scams are a fact of life, and folks are even willing to lie about who they are to make a quick buck. For instance, in February 2026, 43-year-old Xueyu Luo of New York City was accused of impersonating a Microsoft employee, even though they had no connection to the company. This was said to be an attempt to steal thousands of dollars, though his efforts were unsuccessful. Ultimately, the police intervened and took him into custody.
As reported by CNY Central, a Weedsport, New York, resident alerted state police and claimed that someone claiming to be a Microsoft employee had asked them to send $18,500 and prepare an additional $22,400 to be collected via at-home pickup. When Luo arrived at the victim's home on February 12, the police arrested and subsequently charged him with attempted grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, as 8 grams of ketamine were found on his person.
In the wake of this situation, police have reiterated that the public should be mindful of who they're dealing with. One study shows Microsoft is a top brand used for phishing scams, with scammers taking advantage of its reputation as a trusted brand for nefarious purposes. With that in mind, discernment is the first line of defense against those who seek to exploit others over the phone and through the internet.
Key tips to avoid scams
There are numerous ways to avoid being scammed online. First and foremost, be careful about who you're interacting with. You should ask yourself, is the person contacting me genuinely who they say they are? Companies and organizations often make it clear how they will contact you and what information they will and will not ask you for. If you're unsure, you can always check the official company website, find a phone number or email, and inquire about the legitimacy of the person you're speaking to. If it's not a well-known, trusted entity, deleting the correspondence — without clicking any external links — and blocking the phone number or email are wise moves.
Of course, there's also AI to worry about. From DoorDash drivers using AI images to fake deliveries to spam calls mimicking familiar voices, this tech is a scammer's dream. While it can be convincing, it's not impossible to root these cons out, and it all comes down to common sense and thorough research. If you're presented with a too-good-to-be-true job opportunity out of the blue, an AI-fueled investment opportunity that promises huge profits, or a call from a supposed family member who asks for an uncharacteristically large sum of money, don't be so quick to take it at face value.
Consider the sources, research thoroughly, and don't immediately follow along. It's much easier to be careful and proactive than play damage control. While scams are everywhere, we're not defenseless. Strong research skills, discernment, and a careful hand can help keep scammers at bay, even when they invoke the name of trusted brands.