Fake Microsoft Employee Expected A Big Pay Day – Instead He Found The Police

At this point, scams are a fact of life, and folks are even willing to lie about who they are to make a quick buck. For instance, in February 2026, 43-year-old Xueyu Luo of New York City was accused of impersonating a Microsoft employee, even though they had no connection to the company. This was said to be an attempt to steal thousands of dollars, though his efforts were unsuccessful. Ultimately, the police intervened and took him into custody.

As reported by CNY Central, a Weedsport, New York, resident alerted state police and claimed that someone claiming to be a Microsoft employee had asked them to send $18,500 and prepare an additional $22,400 to be collected via at-home pickup. When Luo arrived at the victim's home on February 12, the police arrested and subsequently charged him with attempted grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, as 8 grams of ketamine were found on his person.

In the wake of this situation, police have reiterated that the public should be mindful of who they're dealing with. One study shows Microsoft is a top brand used for phishing scams, with scammers taking advantage of its reputation as a trusted brand for nefarious purposes. With that in mind, discernment is the first line of defense against those who seek to exploit others over the phone and through the internet.