Microsoft's The Top Brand Scammers Use When Phishing For Clicks, Study Shows

If you ever receive an email claiming to be from Microsoft (or Google, or another service with which you have an account), check the email address. Legitimate communications will end with the company's domain (e.g., microsoft.com). Even if the domain is legitimate, make sure the links are, too, by checking where they lead before you click (most browsers show the destination of an embedded link when you hover your mouse over them.) If you receive communications about your account status and aren't sure if they're above board, try logging into the account in question through the website rather than following a link.

Most suspicious of all is unsolicited support from someone claiming to work for Microsoft. Think about how difficult it can be to get human support from big tech companies at the best of times. Proactive offers to help you with a computer issue are far more likely to be scams than they are to be altruistic efforts from a tech giant. If you believe you have a problem with your Windows computer, reach out to Microsoft directly through its website or the Get Help app on your PC. Microsoft does have live technicians who can remotely access your computer, but they will do so using built-in tools already installed on your Windows 11 PC. Hackers may try to breach your account by requesting a two-factor authentication code. Never give a 2FA code to anyone.

Some other methods of phishing are pop-ups on websites or spam notifications on Chrome. Never click on anything that looks designed to scare you into action, especially if it comes through an unrelated website or app. Along with aggressive requests for financial or identifying information, those are all signs you're on a scam website.