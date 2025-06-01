Where Did The Name 'Phishing' Come From?

As technology develops, more doors unfortunately open for different kinds of cyberattacks and new types of malicious digital activity. One example is phishing, where perpetrators try to trick people into disclosing private information or downloading harmful software like malware via text, email, or even instant messaging. If you haven't experienced any actual phishing attempts before, you might have seen companies or organizations sending out faux phishing emails as cyber safety training.

Advertisement

Although phishing itself is quite well-known, its word origins are a little less clear. The first part isn't too hard to guess – phishing sounds like fishing, because scammers are fishing around for your information. You can even see the aquatic puns popping up when it comes to more specific types of phishing, like the hyper-targeted spearfishing or the CEO-directed whaling attacks. The origin of the quirky spelling, where it starts with 'ph', is less clear, though.

Phishing is very possibly spelled with a 'ph' as a throwback to phreaking, a portmanteau of phone and freak. Phreaking is a type of phone line hacking that allows people to make free phone calls. It was most prominent in the early 1980s, before lines were upgraded to common channel interoffice signaling. Phrack is another similar phrase that nods towards phreaking by combining the term with hack, and is the title of a digital zine covering digital issues like cybersecurity, hacking, and politics. Despite these ideas, the exact origin of the 'ph' in phishing isn't known.

Advertisement