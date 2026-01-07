DoorDash Bans Driver Using AI Images To Fake Deliveries
DoorDash has been around for some time now, becoming one of the most common ways many people get their essentials on a regular basis. Simultaneously, it has become a popular way for people to earn money, with its flexible scheduling making it easy to earn some extra cash on the side. While most DoorDash drivers use the app as they're supposed to, it has recently come to light that there has been some trickery going on using AI-generated imagery. According to TechCrunch, DoorDash had to ban a delivery driver in Austin, Texas, for using AI images to fake a delivery in an attempt to pocket the money without actually doing anything.
This scam initially came to light in a post on X by @ByrneHobart, who shared that they placed an order, a driver accepted it, immediately claimed it had been delivered, and posted an AI image as evidence. Online discussion in the wake of the initial post revealed that this had become a common occurrence with this driver in the area. DoorDash eventually caught wind of the story, telling TechCrunch that the driver was investigated and banned from using the app, with the customer's situation being rectified. The spokesperson added that DoorDash has a zero-tolerance fraud policy and that both human and digital safeguards are in place to keep customers protected.
Unfortunately, there are some pretty convincing and impressive free AI image generators currently out there, making detecting such images increasingly difficult. Should someone attempt to replicate this scam for their own gain, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.
Protecting yourself from AI DoorDash scams
Even though DoorDash has explained that it doesn't take AI scams lightly, it stands to reason that others may try to use this delivery app or others to make a quick buck. In this case, the driver seemingly went to great lengths to make this fraud happen. Since DoorDash requires a live image to be taken once a drop-off is completed, it's suspected the delivery person's device was jailbroken in some way to trick the app into thinking the image was legitimate, complete with faked location data to further sell the deception. The image was possibly generated using DoorDash's records, which include delivery images from past visits to the same address.
Ideally, this crackdown means you'll never have someone do all of this to fake one of your DoorDash orders, but what if a driver does? The first thing you should do is get ahold of DoorDash customer support. You can either speak with a customer service representative online through the DoorDash app or call DoorDash at 855-431-0459. Next, explain the situation, provide any necessary information, and follow whatever instructions you're given. If the driver is found to have done something wrong, surely DoorDash will right the wrong in some way — be that through another delivery attempt with a different driver, a refund, or some other agreed-upon solution.
As it stands, AI as a whole and the image generators it has brought with it aren't going anywhere. That's why it's crucial to do what you can to combat it when it's used maliciously in the form of the many AI scams currently on the rise. Even something as benign as ordering groceries and other items off of DoorDash can be a risk.