DoorDash Bans Driver Using AI Images To Fake Deliveries

DoorDash has been around for some time now, becoming one of the most common ways many people get their essentials on a regular basis. Simultaneously, it has become a popular way for people to earn money, with its flexible scheduling making it easy to earn some extra cash on the side. While most DoorDash drivers use the app as they're supposed to, it has recently come to light that there has been some trickery going on using AI-generated imagery. According to TechCrunch, DoorDash had to ban a delivery driver in Austin, Texas, for using AI images to fake a delivery in an attempt to pocket the money without actually doing anything.

This scam initially came to light in a post on X by @ByrneHobart, who shared that they placed an order, a driver accepted it, immediately claimed it had been delivered, and posted an AI image as evidence. Online discussion in the wake of the initial post revealed that this had become a common occurrence with this driver in the area. DoorDash eventually caught wind of the story, telling TechCrunch that the driver was investigated and banned from using the app, with the customer's situation being rectified. The spokesperson added that DoorDash has a zero-tolerance fraud policy and that both human and digital safeguards are in place to keep customers protected.

Unfortunately, there are some pretty convincing and impressive free AI image generators currently out there, making detecting such images increasingly difficult. Should someone attempt to replicate this scam for their own gain, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.