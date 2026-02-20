Over 2.5 Million Volvo Owners Can Expect A New (And Much Needed) Update
For modern vehicles, improving the driver experience doesn't always require a trip to a dealership for upgrades. Advancements in tech have made it so that car brands can improve their models from afar. Volvo, the maker of numerous reliable vehicles, is the latest to give drivers a digital helping hand. The company revealed that it's revving up for a major software update, designated 5.0.5, that will impact Volvo vehicles that were manufactured as far back as 2020. Thus, roughly 2.5 million Volvo owners will reap the benefits.
This overdue update brings a visual and functional overhaul to Volvo's Google-based infotainment system. It's no secret that the brand's infotainment system has some common issues, including functioning inconsistently from one vehicle to another, app glitches, and pervasive lag. This update aims to improve the overall look, layout, and performance of the infotainment screen to make it more modernized and user-friendly. The update was released on February 16, though it won't become available as an over-the-air download for about another three weeks. It was initially slated for launch at the end of 2025 before being delayed.
As mentioned, this update redesigns the affected Volvo models' infotainment system and attempts to curb its headache-inducing problem points. More specifically, though, what changes can drivers expect to see upon downloading it?
What exactly the 5.0.5 update has in store for Volvo drivers
With the 5.0.5 software update finally a reality, Volvo has shared some details about what exactly it will look like on the users' end. First and foremost are the improvements tied to the Volvo Cars App, which include being able to connect your Volvo ID to your vehicle in the app, or via a QR code shown on the center display, allowing for access from any device. Other users can link their accounts as well. General improvements are keys being able to connect to an account directly when setting up a new vehicle, and the inclusion of support for Android Automotive OS 13.
In terms of new features, there are a few changes to go over in Volvo Car UX with the 5.0.5 update. The home screen has gotten a redesign and now prioritizes maps and provides easier access to apps and widgets. Dynamic shortcuts, which are intended for specific situations like the parking camera and pre-commute driving modes, appear just when the situation calls for them. Volvo also describes the new navigation layout as cleaner than it was previously across both screens. The new design is intended to make interactions with the infotainment system easier and more intuitive.
We've seen many car infotainment systems miss the mark over the years, and Volvo's recent attempts proved no exception. Hopefully, this update, which will affect millions of drivers, improves not only the driving experience but also the perception of the company when it comes to its infotainment system design and quality.