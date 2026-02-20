Over 2.5 Million Volvo Owners Can Expect A New (And Much Needed) Update

For modern vehicles, improving the driver experience doesn't always require a trip to a dealership for upgrades. Advancements in tech have made it so that car brands can improve their models from afar. Volvo, the maker of numerous reliable vehicles, is the latest to give drivers a digital helping hand. The company revealed that it's revving up for a major software update, designated 5.0.5, that will impact Volvo vehicles that were manufactured as far back as 2020. Thus, roughly 2.5 million Volvo owners will reap the benefits.

This overdue update brings a visual and functional overhaul to Volvo's Google-based infotainment system. It's no secret that the brand's infotainment system has some common issues, including functioning inconsistently from one vehicle to another, app glitches, and pervasive lag. This update aims to improve the overall look, layout, and performance of the infotainment screen to make it more modernized and user-friendly. The update was released on February 16, though it won't become available as an over-the-air download for about another three weeks. It was initially slated for launch at the end of 2025 before being delayed.

As mentioned, this update redesigns the affected Volvo models' infotainment system and attempts to curb its headache-inducing problem points. More specifically, though, what changes can drivers expect to see upon downloading it?