Who Makes Lionhart Tires & Where Are They Made?

If you've spent any time shopping for tires either online or in-store of late, you might've found the sheer number of options available to you to be a bit overwhelming, particularly once you moved past tires from the major brands. Once you get into those second and third tier options, the task of choosing the tires for your car, truck, or SUV can get downright daunting. That is especially true for those who might shopping on a budget. Still, a few of those brands are generally believed to provide a little more bang for your consumer buck, and some factions would have you believe that Lionhart Tires is one of those brands.

That name is, perhaps, not well-known to many, but tires bearing the Lionhart logo can currently be purchased through major outlets like Walmart, where they're listed alongside a laundry list of notable competitors. As for Lionhart, you might be surprised to learn that the brand has only been around since 2013. If you're curious about who actually makes tires branded with the Lionhart name, the shingle exists under the proprietary umbrella of the Turbo Wholesale Tires ownership group.

If you're unfamiliar with Turbo Tires, it's a manufacturing outfit established in 1983 that has called Los-Angeles, California its base of operations since inception. At present, Lionhart is not the only brand Turbo Tires makes, with the company also producing tires for Lexani and RBP. But it appears that those tires are not made in the company's home country.