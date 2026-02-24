Who Makes Lionhart Tires & Where Are They Made?
If you've spent any time shopping for tires either online or in-store of late, you might've found the sheer number of options available to you to be a bit overwhelming, particularly once you moved past tires from the major brands. Once you get into those second and third tier options, the task of choosing the tires for your car, truck, or SUV can get downright daunting. That is especially true for those who might shopping on a budget. Still, a few of those brands are generally believed to provide a little more bang for your consumer buck, and some factions would have you believe that Lionhart Tires is one of those brands.
That name is, perhaps, not well-known to many, but tires bearing the Lionhart logo can currently be purchased through major outlets like Walmart, where they're listed alongside a laundry list of notable competitors. As for Lionhart, you might be surprised to learn that the brand has only been around since 2013. If you're curious about who actually makes tires branded with the Lionhart name, the shingle exists under the proprietary umbrella of the Turbo Wholesale Tires ownership group.
If you're unfamiliar with Turbo Tires, it's a manufacturing outfit established in 1983 that has called Los-Angeles, California its base of operations since inception. At present, Lionhart is not the only brand Turbo Tires makes, with the company also producing tires for Lexani and RBP. But it appears that those tires are not made in the company's home country.
Lionhart tires are largely manufactured on the Asian continent
As for Lionhart's reputation for being budget friendly, we can tell you that you can currently purchase a full set of the brand's performance tires from Walmart for just $338.99. Prices will, of course, vary depending on your needs. But those are the kinds of numbers that most shoppers might find intriguing, particularly as Lionhart Tires generally hold solid user ratings from Walmart customers. Not surprisingly, the brand is able to maintain its budget-minded pricing in part by keeping production costs low, which it seemingly does by manufacturing its tires in Chinese facilities.
For the record, Lionhart does not explicitly state that its tires are manufactured in China. But multiple retail outlets — including Performance Plus Tire, Simple Tire and Discounted Wheel Warehouse — seem to confirm that China as the country of origin for the Lionhart brand.
That may prove a deal breaker for some who'd prefer to purchase tires bearing the Made in the USA tag. But if country of origin is not a deal breaker, a set of Lionharts could be a solid way for the budget-minded buyer to elevate their driving experience without shelling out for a major manufacturer like Michelin, even as owners generally rave about the brand. For its part, Lionhart claims its tires are all run through extensive testing in European facilities before making their way to U.S. retailers. The company also claims its tires regularly outperform the competition in terms of ride comfort, wet breaking, and road noise. So, make of that what you will.