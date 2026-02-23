Most Heated Steering Wheels Have A Strange Quirk That Annoys Some Drivers

People who frequently interact with new cars sometimes complain about the tech features being overwhelming, simply unnecessary, or not particularly useful. For what it's worth, for every tech feature that new cars have that seems useless, there's at least one that's incredibly useful and always nice to have, almost to the point of being worth the trim level upgrade. One example of this is the heated steering wheel.

The heated steering wheel has been around for quite a while, and it's a great idea in the winter. Press a button, or tap an option on the infotainment system, and combined with the heated seats and the car heater, every part of you is warm. Staying warm in the car is a serious matter, especially in sub-zero temperatures; the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class even has heated seatbelts!

In some cars, however, the heated steering wheel can be a bit of a hit-or-miss. As someone who tests new cars frequently, this is something I've noticed myself, and a lot of modern Toyota owners have too; one part of the steering wheel is cold, while the other is so hot, making it uncomfortable to touch. What's this all about?