The Mercedes-AMG Start-Up Trick You Didn't Realize Existed

One of the primary motivators behind our connection to automobiles is the emotion we feel when we slide behind the wheel. According to research done by Transport for London, there's a real psychology as to why we have such a deep-seated, almost genetically hardwired connection to our cars. Personalizing our car turns it into an extension of ourselves. It serves as both a status symbol and a symbol of freedom, calling us to drive on the open road. There's also the nostalgia of those long road trips with family back when we were young.

Whatever drives you, AMG – the high-performance division of Mercedes-Benz – understands it. Each of AMG's letters represents something about its founders; the A stands for Hans Werner Aufrecht, the M for Erhard Melcher, and the G for Großaspach, Aufrecht's hometown. Keeping the emotional bond we have with our automobiles at the forefront, AMG purposely designed a neat little trick into its line of cars that pays homage to the throaty exhaust sound one would expect from a finely tuned engine equipped with a serious exhaust setup.

When drivers pull back and hold just one of the steering wheel paddles – while simultaneously hitting the start button — the Emotion Start feature engages, opening up the muffler valves and revving the engine up 200 to 300 rpms higher than usual. The rumble you hear from all four exhaust pipes will make your gearhead heart soar. And yes, either paddle will work, despite recent social media videos claiming both need to be pulled — while stepping on the brake pedal to boot, which is also not necessary.