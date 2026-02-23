The Mercedes-AMG Start-Up Trick You Didn't Realize Existed
One of the primary motivators behind our connection to automobiles is the emotion we feel when we slide behind the wheel. According to research done by Transport for London, there's a real psychology as to why we have such a deep-seated, almost genetically hardwired connection to our cars. Personalizing our car turns it into an extension of ourselves. It serves as both a status symbol and a symbol of freedom, calling us to drive on the open road. There's also the nostalgia of those long road trips with family back when we were young.
Whatever drives you, AMG – the high-performance division of Mercedes-Benz – understands it. Each of AMG's letters represents something about its founders; the A stands for Hans Werner Aufrecht, the M for Erhard Melcher, and the G for Großaspach, Aufrecht's hometown. Keeping the emotional bond we have with our automobiles at the forefront, AMG purposely designed a neat little trick into its line of cars that pays homage to the throaty exhaust sound one would expect from a finely tuned engine equipped with a serious exhaust setup.
When drivers pull back and hold just one of the steering wheel paddles – while simultaneously hitting the start button — the Emotion Start feature engages, opening up the muffler valves and revving the engine up 200 to 300 rpms higher than usual. The rumble you hear from all four exhaust pipes will make your gearhead heart soar. And yes, either paddle will work, despite recent social media videos claiming both need to be pulled — while stepping on the brake pedal to boot, which is also not necessary.
It's okay to get emotional
The aptly named feature is available on all 2019 and newer AMG models, which differ from the standard Mercedes-Benz line, including the C-Class and GLA. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that once the vehicle completes the startup sequence and drops back into a normal, steady idle, the muffler valves shut and all but extinguish the seat-shaking rumble emitting from the active exhaust system. When Car & Driver tested it back in 2019, it found this trick indeed boosted RPMs from its standard 1,800 to around 2,100.
AMG's active exhaust systems come in two flavors, but both tweak the resulting sound. The Sport Exhaust system uses vanes inside the main chamber to adjust the sound from large-diameter round pipes via the Dynamic Select system. Meanwhile, the Performance Exhaust System lets drivers fine-tune the sound through rectangular exhaust pipes and is controlled by pressing a button, or via the pre-set drive program. Reduced backpressure boosts engine performance while efficient exhaust gas venting increases horsepower and torque, resulting in improved acceleration and responsiveness.
To keep the good times roaring after it drops back down to normal, you'll need to use what's essentially a loophole that's more effective when the engine is cold. Put your AMG in accessory mode, then either press the exhaust button or change the drive mode. Fire up the car, and you'll hear the thunderous exhaust sounds once again, although it won't include the additional RPMs provided via Emotion Start. In the United States, the left paddle shifter will be easier to use because the start/stop button sits on the right side of the steering wheel.