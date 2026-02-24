Why 2022 Isn't The Best Model Year For Car Quality, According To JD Power

Assessing car quality and reliability for a specific model year is not always straightforward. In many cases, vehicles are carried over entirely from one model year to the next with no changes, making it difficult to determine whether and why one particular model year of a car or truck has more problems than the next, and whether those problems are significant enough to affect the average buyer.

However, certain model years have at times shown a clear tendency to have increased quality issues – not just across one model or brand but across the entire auto industry. And research by JD Power has highlighted the 2022 model year as having significantly more reported problems than average. In fact, the 2022 model year issues aren't just higher than surrounding years; they are higher than any single model year since 2009.

Unlike the individual model or brand rankings, where any number of unique causes could lead to issues, JD Power points out that this industry-wide result is almost certainly the result of widespread COVID-19 pandemic-era factory shutdowns, supply shortages, and production delays, during which the 2022 model year fell directly in the middle of. It shows that, although the industry has largely moved on from those turbulent years, the effects of the pandemic era continue to be felt in several ways.